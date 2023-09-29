Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 97.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

