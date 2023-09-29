Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,335 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

BNOV opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

