Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

