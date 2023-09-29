Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

