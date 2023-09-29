Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.58 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

