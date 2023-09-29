Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Down 9.6%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50. 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$146.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

