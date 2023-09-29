Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,094 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 212,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.