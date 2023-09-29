Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $107.37.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 188.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 484,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,785 and sold 8,099,456 shares valued at $238,197,722. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

