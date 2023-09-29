Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

