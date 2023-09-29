Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 477,623 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 888,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 805,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 587,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

