Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

