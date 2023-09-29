Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDEV. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,040,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $63.20.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.