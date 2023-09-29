Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 68,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE BG opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

