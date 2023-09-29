Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

