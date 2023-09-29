Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after buying an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

View Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.