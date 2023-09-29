Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $447.28 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

