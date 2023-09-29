Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

