Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.