Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $104,423.13 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $104,423.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,124,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,456,844.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,806 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $353,598.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $309,361.50.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $217,423.72.

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,139.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $184,576.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $144,612.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $483.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robotti Robert raised its position in Legacy Housing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 458.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Legacy Housing by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGH

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.