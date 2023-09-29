Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after buying an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,422,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,614,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

