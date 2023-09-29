Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 110.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Lennar Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

