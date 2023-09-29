Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

