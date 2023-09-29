Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 252,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 169,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

