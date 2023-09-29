Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $14.50. Lifezone Metals shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 19,466 shares trading hands.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
