LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
