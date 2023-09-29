Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $30.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.59. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

