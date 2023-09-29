LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $156,410,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 72.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,084,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 875,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

