LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

