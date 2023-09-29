Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 25%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 146,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 55,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

