Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $399.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.