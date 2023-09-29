Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

