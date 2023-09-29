Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $325,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 665 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.85 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

