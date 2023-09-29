Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 137,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.