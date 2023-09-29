Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 1.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 12,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
MLFNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
