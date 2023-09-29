Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 1.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 12,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLFNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

