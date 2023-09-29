Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

