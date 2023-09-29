Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 38,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BOND opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

