Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

