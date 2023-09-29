Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

