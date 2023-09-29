Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,094 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

