Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 993 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

About Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

