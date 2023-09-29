Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $90.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

