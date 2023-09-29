Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.36-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.10-$11.45 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $199.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $137.25 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

