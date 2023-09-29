Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$11.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Shares of MAR opened at $199.55 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $137.25 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 601,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

