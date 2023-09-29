Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Insider Acquires £8,500 in Stock

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,379.78).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

Shares of LON:MVI traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 85.90 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.51. The company has a market cap of £48.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.12. Marwyn Value Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.28).

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

