Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Shares of MA stock opened at $399.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $376.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.94 and its 200 day moving average is $384.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

