Matrix Trust Co Acquires 883 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. 59,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,782. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

