Matrix Trust Co Buys 1,154 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. 394,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

