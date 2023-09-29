Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

