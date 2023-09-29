Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. 667,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

