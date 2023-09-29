Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.58.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $565.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -46.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mercer International by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mercer International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

